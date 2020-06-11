Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire Near Santee

Firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire near the Sycamore Landfill on the border between Santee and San Diego's Miramar neighborhood on Thursday.

The fire, dubbed the Miramar Fire, was reported in vegetation near Mast Boulevard and Sycamore Landfill Road at about 1:40 p.m., prompting a response from crews with the San Diego and Santee fire departments.

The fire started amid temperatures in the low 90s and was moving at a slow rate of spread. But within 30 minutes, the fire had grown to three acres and had reached MCAS Miramar property, according to San Diego fire.

The SDFD said they had a total of 77 personnel, 10 engines, three helicopters and two water tenders assigned to the fire.

There are a few spot fires east of Interstate 15 near Pomerado Road. Crews in brush engines are making their way to the fires. Fires are also being attacked from the air. #MiramarFire pic.twitter.com/4BfoQaowey — SDFD (@SDFD) June 11, 2020

The brush fire started amid temperatures in the low-90s Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before, a brush fire started in Jamul along Skyline Truck Trail. Cal Fire San Diego said they had the 100-acre fire 5 percent contained by 2:15 p.m. The fire was moving with a moderate rate of spread and prompted evacuations.

