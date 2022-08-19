Crews Respond to House Fire in El Cajon

East County firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in El Cajon Friday.

A fire was reported at a home in a residential neighborhood near North 4th Avenue and East Madison Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a large plume of smoke above the home. Crews from the ground were using a ladder fire truck to douse the home with water from a distance.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available. Details may change.