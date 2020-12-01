Electrical Failure Leads to Apartment Fire in Grantville

Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday morning at an apartment building in Grantville, where several residents were forced to vacate their homes.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on the 6500 block of Ambrosia Drive near Mission Valley. There, crews saw flames coming from the roof of the building and promptly responded.

Aerial footage from NBC 7’s Sky Ranger 7 helicopter showed multiple firefighters on the roof of the apartment building, surrounded by several firetrucks.

The fire was contained in an apartment on the second floor, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Following the blaze, smoke and water damage was reported on the first and second floors in two other apartments and extensive water damage was reported in the attic due to a broken pipe.

The estimated damage to the structure is $250,000 while the estimated damage to the contents is $100,000,

In total, eight adults and two pets were displaced by the fire and were assisted by the Red Cross. There were no immediate reports of any injuries in connection to the blaze.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said the cause of the fire was an electrical failure.