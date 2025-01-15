Water main breaks leave Escondido school, 100+ residents without water, city says

More than 100 residents and a school are without water after two water mains ruptured in Escondido on Tuesday, a city official said.

The first one happened near the intersection of Olivia Glen and Vermont Avenue just after 2 p.m. The Escondido Fire Department found a large water main had burst in the street, creating a sinkhole, the city said in a news release.

To stop the flow of water, the city's utilities team shut down valves in the area, impacting around 100 residents, according to Angela Morrow, director of utilities for the city of Escondido. Morrow added that water service was expected to be restored by noon Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, no injuries were reported, the city said, but a vacant townhome and a nearby parked vehicle were damaged. It is unknown what caused the break.

Less than six hours later, another water main break occurred on Oak Hill Drive, west of South Midway Drive. Morrow said 20 homes and Oak Elementary School would be without water until around 6 a.m. Wednesday due to this break.

City crews were expected to work overnight to repair the damaged pipes and restore water service.