Wildfires

Crews quickly stop spread of small brush fire in Ramona

The brush fire started around 10 in the morning on Sunday, near Highway 78 and Weekend Villa Road.

Aftermath of the small brush fire that burned about three acres in Ramona.
Firefighters contained a small brush fire Sunday in Ramona.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the Weekend Fire broke out Sunday morning at Highway 78 just east of Weekend Villa Road.

It was reported at 3 acres with the potential to grow to 5 acres.

The department later said the fire's forward progress had been stopped.

Crews would also be on the scene for another two to three hours to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots.

The public was asked to avoid the area to accommodate resources and personnel working in the area.

