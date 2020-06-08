Crews Knock Down 3-Alarm Fire at Pacific Beach High-Rise

Fire crews knocked down a 3-alarm fire at an oceanfront high-rise building in Pacific Beach on Monday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the Capri by the Sea around 7:30 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from a room on the eighth floor, the department said.

Crews knocked down the fire by 8 p.m., according to the SDFD. A total of 96 firefighters and 16 fire trucks responded.

Multiple fire engines on scene in Pacific Beach. SDFD: Crews knocked out fire on 8th floor of building on Missouri Street. pic.twitter.com/hnUBDTFKzl — Claudette Stefanian (@ClaudeStefanian) June 9, 2020

One person on that floor was found with an unknown injury.

The Coronado Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.