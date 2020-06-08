Pacific Beach

Crews Knock Down 3-Alarm Fire at Pacific Beach High-Rise

Fire crews knocked down a 3-alarm fire at an oceanfront high-rise building in Pacific Beach on Monday evening.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the Capri by the Sea around 7:30 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from a room on the eighth floor, the department said.

Crews knocked down the fire by 8 p.m., according to the SDFD. A total of 96 firefighters and 16 fire trucks responded.

One person on that floor was found with an unknown injury.

The Coronado Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

