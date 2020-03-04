Crews Contain Fire on Edge of North County

Cal Fire San Diego and the North County Fire Protection District responded to the scene between Deluz and Temecula.

By 10:37 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego estimated the blaze to be a half-acre in size.

In a tweet, crews said the fire had a "slow rate of spread" with moderate fuels in the area near the intersection of Sandia Creek Drive and Rock Mountain Road.

By 10:42 a.m., the fire's forward rate of spread had been stopped, the North County Fire Protection District said.

#SandiaIC forward rate of spread has been stopped. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) March 4, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @NorthCountyFire and cooperators of a vegetation fire near Sandia Creek Dr and Rock Mountain Rd in De Luz. Fire is 1/2 acre, moderate fuels and slow rate of spread. #SandiaFire pic.twitter.com/we8D9KugO8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 4, 2020

@NorthCountyFire is on scene with Camp Pendleton Fire of a vegetation fire in the area of the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. Currently a 1/4 acre with no structures threatened. #SandiaIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) March 4, 2020

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.