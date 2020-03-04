Crews Contain Fire on Edge of North County

Cal Fire San Diego and the North County Fire Protection District responded to the scene between Deluz and Temecula.
By 10:37 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego estimated the blaze to be a half-acre in size.
In a tweet, crews said the fire had a "slow rate of spread" with moderate fuels in the area near the intersection of Sandia Creek Drive and Rock Mountain Road.
By 10:42 a.m., the fire's forward rate of spread had been stopped, the North County Fire Protection District said.
No other information was available.
