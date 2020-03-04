North County

Crews Contain Fire on Edge of North County

A slow-moving vegetation fire has been contained in San Diego's North County Wednesday morning, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed.

By Andrew Johnson

Cal Fire San Diego and the North County Fire Protection District responded to the scene between Deluz and Temecula.

By 10:37 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego estimated the blaze to be a half-acre in size.

In a tweet, crews said the fire had a "slow rate of spread" with moderate fuels in the area near the intersection of Sandia Creek Drive and Rock Mountain Road.

By 10:42 a.m., the fire's forward rate of spread had been stopped, the North County Fire Protection District said.

No other information was available.

