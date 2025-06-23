For the third time in less than a week, a brush fire has started burning in East County.

The fire on Monday sparked around noon in Potrereo in the 26000 block of Campo Road, a half mile south of state Route 94 and Harris Ranch Road, has charred 2 acres so far, according to Cal Fire.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire near the 26000 block of Campo Rd. in Potrero. The fire is 2 acres with an immediate structure threat. #Border10Fire pic.twitter.com/nD0WSp9PwK — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 23, 2025

While the so-called Border10 Fire burned near several large structures, it appeared from the air at 1 p.m. that defensible space around the buildings and the efforts of firefighters had prevented any of them from being damaged.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At about that same time, Cal Fire said that the forward progress of the flames has been stopped.

Check back for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.