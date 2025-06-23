Wildfires

Crews called out to fight small brush fire in remote East County

By Eric S. Page

Sky Ranger 7 shot video above Border 10 Fire in Potrero.
NBC 7

For the third time in less than a week, a brush fire has started burning in East County.

The fire on Monday sparked around noon in Potrereo in the 26000 block of Campo Road, a half mile south of state Route 94 and Harris Ranch Road, has charred 2 acres so far, according to Cal Fire.

While the so-called Border10 Fire burned near several large structures, it appeared from the air at 1 p.m. that defensible space around the buildings and the efforts of firefighters had prevented any of them from being damaged.

At about that same time, Cal Fire said that the forward progress of the flames has been stopped.

