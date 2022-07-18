Large Pile of Scrap Appliances Catches Fire in Oceanside

A large pile of scrap appliances caught on fire Monday morning, prompting crews to respond to the scene as smoke from the blaze could be seen off State Route 76.

The fire was reported sometime before 8:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of W. Airport Road. The Oceanside Fire Department described the inferno as a “large” blaze at Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage.

At the site, a scrap pile of washers, dryers, refrigerators and other appliances was ablaze. Oceanside Fire Department Division Chief Jessamyn Specht said the pile was roughly 30 feet high, 100 feet long and 100 feet wide.

It is unclear what started the fire. Authorities have not said if any injuries occurred in connection with the blaze.