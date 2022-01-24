Crews Battle Brush Fire in East County, Just Miles From Barona Resort & Casino

Firefighters were called out to a brush fire in East County on Monday, just a few miles away from the Barona Resort & Casino.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Wildcat Canyon Road, roughly four miles from the casino. CalFire said the flames came from a vehicle fire and eventually spread into nearby vegetation at a moderate rate of speed.



No injuries or evacuations were announced in connection to the blaze, but a portion of Wildcat Canyon Road has been closed by the CHP.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officials said that firefighters were gaining the upper hand on the fire. Firefighters will likely be on the scene for several hours mopping up hot spots, which eventually spread to five acres.