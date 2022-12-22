Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless

A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people.

The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Twitter feed, there were no injuries.

SDFD crews working a 4th alarm fire at 1401 Imperial. This is a high rise building. Fire reported on the 10th floor. Please avoid the area. #imperialfire pic.twitter.com/PxKAhcOuIB — SDFD (@SDFD) December 22, 2022

According to the SDFD incident page, 155 personnel were dispatched to the high-rise, which includes as a tenant the city of San Diego Homeless Response Center.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team is investigating what caused the blaze, which was confined to the apartment it originated in.

The local Red Cross was also called out, but it was unclear if any people were displaced.

The $145 million building, which opened to occupants in February this year, can house as many as 500 people at a time. The building's units are rented by veterans, seniors, people with disabilities and families. Rental housing vouchers from the San Diego Housing Commission help pay rent for 270 households that experienced homelessness before they moved in.

An additional 133 apartments are affordable for households with income up to 60% of the San Diego's area median income. All of the apartments will remain affordable for 55 years. The development also includes four managers'

units and a 24-hour on-site guard.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.