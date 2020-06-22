Creative Markers Remind San Diegans to Keep Their Distance

Phone? Check. Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. Mask?...Check!

While we're several months well into the coronavirus pandemic, that common mantra that's recited before leaving home added a new addition as local leaders mandated facial coverings in public. On top of that, patrons of any establishment are also asked to keep 6 feet apart from one another and businesses are reminding visitors to maintain social distancing with some creative markers.

Local businesses have taken the opportunity to remind San Diegans to practice social distancing by adding some flair to their markers. From fun designs to kind messages, here's a look at some social distancing markers you can spot while you're out and about.