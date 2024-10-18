Crime and Courts

San Diego police investigating whether crash is connected to double shooting in Linda Vista

No suspects are outstanding because both victims were also the suspected shooters, police said

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police are investigating after two people were shot at a Linda Vista gas station Friday morning.

Police were called to the Chevron gas station at Ulric Street and Linda Vista Road around 5:30 a.m. for a report of multiple shootings and multiple victims, SDPD Officer O'Brien said.

An officer at the scene said there were no outstanding suspects and both victims were also the suspected shooters, who were firing at each other.

Police are investigating whether a crash a few blocks away may be connected to the altercation, an officer at the scene said. At Comstock and Osler streets, police had blocked off a head-on crash between a car and a box truck.

Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Their current condition was not known.

This is a developing story and details may change as information is released.

