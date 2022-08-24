Crash Knocks Out Power to More Than 1,700 in El Cajon

More than 1,700 people were at one point without power Wednesday night after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to police and San Diego Gas & Electric.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Dorothy Street and E. Washington Avenue, the El Cajon Police Department said. SDG&E said the crash knocked out power for more than 1,700 in the Granite Hills and Singing Hills communities.

Restoration was expected by 11:30 p.m., according to the utility. E. Washington was closed in both directions between S. Second Street and Jamacha Boulevard

Nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes while drivers were asked to avoid the area.

