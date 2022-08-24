El Cajon

Crash Knocks Out Power to More Than 1,700 in El Cajon

Restoration was expected by 11:30 p.m.

By NBC 7 Staff

Generic caution tape with police lights in the background.
Shutterstock

More than 1,700 people were at one point without power Wednesday night after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to police and San Diego Gas & Electric.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near Dorothy Street and E. Washington Avenue, the El Cajon Police Department said. SDG&E said the crash knocked out power for more than 1,700 in the Granite Hills and Singing Hills communities.

Restoration was expected by 11:30 p.m., according to the utility. E. Washington was closed in both directions between S. Second Street and Jamacha Boulevard

Nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes while drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us