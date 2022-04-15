Cracks Reported in Los Olivos Bridge in Tijuana After Baja California Earthquake

City officials partially closed the Los Olivos Bridge, located on Río Tijuana as they inspect and rule out further damage following the 4.6 quake in El Sauzal, Baja California that shook Southern California.

On Friday morning, the westbound expressway to El Florido was closed for inspection.

According to the City of Tijuana, elements of Civil Protection, the Secretariat of Territorial, Urban and Environmental Development, inspected the vehicular bridges from El Chaparral to Los Olivos. Some cracks were found in this bridge, so it was closed as a precaution while some greater risks are cleared.

"At the moment, Civil Protection personnel and the Municipal Urban Infrastructure and Works Directorate are already working, accompanied by members of the College of Civil Engineers of Tijuana, as well as other qualified experts," the statement reads.

According to Municipal Civil Protection, structures were also reviewed in the area of Río Tijuana Urban Zone, no other damage was reported.

The quake struck the Agua Blanca fault around 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, along the Agua Blanca fault west-northwest of Ensenada, Mexico; it briefly shook parts of San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey and San Diego State University geologist Tom Rockwell said.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.