Cox Offering Discount to Residents Financially Affected by Coronavirus

To help those in need who have been affected financially by the novel coronavirus’ impact on the economy, Cox is offering internet service to residents at a reduced cost for the next few weeks.

Announced on Tuesday, Cox is offering new Starter internet customers a $19.99 service that comes with a temporary boost of up to 50 Mbps download speeds. The deal does not require an annual contract or qualifications, a move made to help low-income households whose finances have taken a toll due to coronavirus challenges.

Cox will also eliminate data usage overages to meet the demand for higher bandwidth. Customers who already have unlimited data usage or a 500 GB add-on plan will receive credits.

Both offers will be available through May 15, the service said.

In alliance with the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiatives, Cox is waiving late fees for residents or small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. It also pledges not to terminate service to the aforementioned customers if they cannot pay their bills because of the virus.

It is also opening wifi to outdoor hotspots to help the public stay connected.

For more details, Cox can be contacted here.