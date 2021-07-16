COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 12 Could Be Available By Midwinter

For many parents, COVID-19 vaccines for elementary and middle schoolers can’t come soon enough. The wait could come to an end by the end of the year or early 2022.

Pfizer anticipates results on its clinical trials in kids ages 5 to 11 sometime in September, according to a statement sent to NBC News. The company, one of three with emergency use approval for vaccines for adults, could then apply for an emergency use authorization for adolescents.

After FDA review and scrutiny, it means vaccines for the age group could potentially be available by early to midwinter.

“I’d like my children to get vaccinated as soon as it’s safely possible to get vaccinated,” parent Lexie Adamson of Rancho Penasquitos said.

Adamson has two daughters aged 5 and 7. She said getting them vaccinated would provide a sense of excitement and relief.

“I know when I got my vaccination, it gave me this really big sense of relief, and I really wish that my children have that as well,” Adamson said.

“I think the studies are there and the science is there, and we’ve gone through adults getting vaccinated, and children 12 and up getting vaccinated, and I feel those studies are there and the science has been there for a long time,” Adamson said.

The FDA said it recognizes parents may be hesitant because the vaccine for kids would only have emergency use authorization. It’s hoping to move quickly on full approval for the age group to help ease those concerns, though it could take another four to six months.

Pfizer and Moderna have applied for full licensure of their vaccine for adults. The FDA official said granting full approval for adults is the agency's highest priority.