COVID-19 Testing Demand Remains High in San Diego County

Many walk-up COVID-19 testing sites Monday had lines that wrapped around the block of the testing site.

“I’ve been in line for over an hour and a half waiting and it looks like there’s about half an hour to go,” Celeste Josse said.



COVID-19 testing demand began to surge after the omicron variant was detected and began spreading.

“With everything going on I feel like everyone should go get tested even if you’re feeling 100%,” Bryce Dunaway said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is currently asking for $2.7 billion dollars for the fight against Covid.

In the proposed budget there’s over $1 billion dollars to increase the testing effort.

“I definitely think it’s needed especially with the new variant spreading so quickly and so fast so I think every measure that they can take to make it easier and more accessible and faster for everyone and make it safer for people who decide to test should be taken,” Josse said.

The National Guard was deployed to sites across San Diego County to help with the high testing demand.

There’s also money in the budget to increase the vaccination effort and to fight back against misinformation.

Of the $2.7 billion around, $1 billion is being sought immediately before the new fiscal year which begins on Jul 1.