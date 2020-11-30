‘COVID-19 Rock Snake' Shares Messages of Hope and Unity Along Santee Walking Trail

If you’re ever out on a walk in San Diego’s East County, the last thing you’d probably want to see is a snake. But on one walking trail in Santee, a makeshift “rock snake” is the first thing you see – a colorful, public art piece with a powerful message.

It’s called the “COVID-19 Rock Snake” and it can be found along the dirt beneath the wooden fence that lines the path on Walker Preserve Trail on Magnolia Avenue.

The “snake” is a project spearheaded by the popular community group, Santee Rocks, and is made of the colorful, painted rocks for which the group is known.

On the fence, a sign explaining the project reads:

“Enjoy, take pictures and feel free to add a rock to the snake and let’s see how long we can make the COVID-19 snake. Thank you for joining in the fun and stay safe.”

Monica Garske

Santee Rocks has been around for several years, on Facebook since March 2017. Its mission statement on its Facebook page is to “spread joy, kindness, and a sense of community through creativity and random acts of kindness.”

The group paints rocks with pretty pictures or messages of love and hope and hides the rocks all over town. Whoever finds a painted rock is supposed to snap a photo of the rock, post the photo and a message on the Facebook group's page, and then re-hide the rock for another person to find and enjoy.

The Facebook group has grown to nearly 16,000 members – or “Rockers” as they’re known – many of whom paint their own rocks to help keep the game of hide-and-seek going strong. Anyone can join in on the game.

It is many of these devoted “Rockers” who have contributed to the growing rock snake at Walker Preserve over the last few months. Many of the rocks are painted with uplifting messages to offer a glimpse of hope during these tough times.

Monica Garske

“Unity,” one rock along the path reads.

“Bee Kind,” said another.

“Smile and Chill,” reads another.

Monica Garske

The rock snake starts at the very top of the path along the trail and curves its way along the fence line quite a distance. The point is to keep adding to the project so that maybe it can stretch all the way down the full 1.3-mile trail, which goes from Santee into Lakeside.

The trail remains open for recreation under COVID-19 guidelines, which includes wearing a face mask and practicing social distance while walking.

NBC 7 is reaching out to Santee Rocks to learn more about this project and we will add updates here.