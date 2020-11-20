COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing in San Diego County

Hospitalizations across San Diego County are rising due to the coronavirus, this is worrying health leaders, doctors and nurses as they ask the community to stay vigilant.

“It's heartbreaking, people are crying because they're so happy because a baby was born and then next door, there is someone crying because their loved one just died and they can't even be with them,” Mamet Haile said.

Haile is a labor and delivery nurse at Sharp Mary Birch, she said there is an increase of moms who are COVID-19 positive and are delivering their babies.

On Thursday, County Health leaders said the increase in hospitalizations is in large part due to people letting their guard down and they're urging the community not to relax as hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last few weeks.

“It goes very quickly from we have a lot more rooms in a hospital to, 'Oh my goodness, we don't know where to put anybody,'” explained Haile.

Haile asks others to wear their masks and follow health practices of physical distance and avoiding gatherings.

“Let me do my part so we don't have to be seeing so many people dying,” she said.

For the last 11 years, Haile has been a nurse and said it's her mission to serve her community, but it's no secret healthcare workers are witnessing this heavy trauma before them.

“You can’t experience watching someone lose someone and go home and say, 'Okay, work is done and clock out,'” she said. “It just doesn't happen, that energy carries with you, so I cry a lot,”

Haile encourages others to adopt a positive mindset during these difficult times. She said you can do this by implementing a morning routine by waking up and meditating or praying and setting positive intentions for the day.

"I pray that these nurses go home to someone who cares enough to say, 'You know, let me just give you a hug or tell me how your day was,' and how you felt about your day," she said.