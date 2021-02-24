COVID-19 Challenges: Fry's Electronics Permanently Closes All Stores, Including 2 in San Diego County

Fry's Electronics is toast. After nearly 36 years in business, tech retailer Fry’s Electronics is permanently shuttering all of its stores, including a pair of locations in San Diego County, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason.

Locally, there were two Fry’s stores: one on Stonecrest Boulevard in the Kearny Mesa area and one on South Bent Avenue in San Marcos.

The tech chain’s website appeared to be a shell of its former self Wednesday. The landing page was a message to customers from the retailer, explaining the closures of its 31 stores across nine states (concentrated on the West Coast).

The note said the company was closing operations permanently “as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fry’s Electronics said the company had ceased regular operation on Feb. 24 so it could begin its “wind-down process.” Any customer who have equipment being currently repaired were told to email customerservice@frys.com to arrange the return of their equipment.

According to Google Maps, the locations in San Diego and San Marcos had implemented COVID-19 safety measures up until their closures, which included the use of face masks by all customers and staff and safety dividers at checkout. Curbside pickup – a staple of retail during the pandemic – was also listed as a service at the local retail stores.

NBC 7 went to the San Marcos location early Wednesday. The doors were closed. The windows still had signs on them, including the hours of operation.