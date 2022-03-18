US Capitol Riot

Court Docs Detail San Diegan's Alleged Involvement in U.S. Capitol Insurrection

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jonathan Humphreys of University City is under investigation by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection a the U.S. Capitol.

A search warrant was executed in November 2021 at Humphreys' residence. Two cell phones were seized as evidence into the probe, according to documents.

Investigators used geolocation information along with pictures and videos to place where Humphreys was during the time of the riot, according to the search warrant affidavit.

“I think the DOJ has done a pretty good job of identifying and gathering the evidence,” Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Labella said.

Humphreys entered the Capitol through a broken window, according to the search warrant.

While in the Capitol, Humphreys was seen on surveillance and body-worn cameras roaming around before allegedly confronting officers.  

Humphrey did not respond to NBC7’s request for comment.


