Couple Killed in Tragic Accident in Tijuana Laid to Rest, Children Remain Hospitalized

With hundreds of flowers, dozens of people surrounded the street outside a church in Tijuana as they gave their last goodbye to a mother and father who died in a tragic accident crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.

On May 16, Juan Valle and Rocio Gonzalez were crossing into the U.S. with their three children in the Ready Lane at the San Ysidro border when a woman, suspected of driving under the influence, crashed into them causing their car to crash into a nearby car, before bursting into flames.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Juan Valle was pronounced dead at the scene and Rocio Gonzalez was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Their children survived and were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center where they remain hospitalized.

The family said the couple was always together and will remain together as they will both be laid to rest.

Outside the funeral, dozens of young people accompanied the couple, many students of Juan Valle, a soccer coach for the club Colonia Obrera.

"His day off was on Saturdays, it was the only day he rested, and from six in the morning and all day, he and Rocio, took the boys, picked them up in Obrera, and they took them to the field," said Alejandro Vargas, a member of the club, Colonia Obrera.

Alejandro was his assistant on the team, and says Juan Valle gave everything for the club, his time and sometimes his money.

"Guys from the team, you know, some couldn't afford an expense, so he would come in, he supported them," Alejandro Vargas said.

Rocio Gonzalez’s parents said they've been in contact with the Mexican consulate in San Diego and have begun the paperwork to go and care for their grandchildren who are still hospitalized.

"We’re just waiting to hear from the consulate to see when it's possible to stop by, to go visit the children," said Andrés González, grandfather of the three children ages of 15, 10 and 7.

Outside the funeral, music was heard and sad faces were seen on the street, those who knew them for years claim they still cannot believe the unexpected end of the couple.

"We’ve known them since we were kids. I was shocked at the time when I heard what happened," said Ruth Diaz, a family friend who assured that Rocio Gonzalez’s love was so great between the two, that until the end, she gave everything for her husband.

Rocio's family reported that the couple would be buried together in Santa Gema, located in Tijuana. They hope that one day their three children can visit them when they leave the hospital.

The woman who caused the crash has been identified as Nailea N. She had her first hearing on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including driving under the influence. She faces up to 15 years in prison without bail.

This article was originally posted on NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the original story, click here.