County's Weekly COVID-19 Cases Increase By More Than 800 Over Previous Week

The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported in the past week increased by 800, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Thursday.

A total of 4,996 cases were reported during the past week compared to 4,110 cases identified the previous week.

The HHSA reported 907 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths on Thursday, raising the county's cumulative totals to 768,368 infections and 5,271 deaths.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals was 110, according to the latest state data, same as the previous day. For the first time in more than a year, San Diego's hospitalization numbers fell out of the second place position -- behind Los Angeles County -- when Santa Clara County surpassed it this week.

The number of those patients in intensive care as of Thursday increased by six to 20, while the total number of available hospital beds in the county decreased by 10 to 252.

More than 2.95 million or 93.8% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.61 million or 83.1% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,316,265 or 58.3% of 2,256,074 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.