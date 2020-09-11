County Will Offer Rotating COVID-19 Testing at Mexican Consulate, Other Locations

San Diego County is aiming for more COVID-19 testing in hard-hit communities, including those with larger Latino and immigrants populations.

On Sept. 14, the county will kick-off a 14-day rotating program of COVID-19 testing in those communities including the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy.

The consulate located at 1549 India St. will offer free, no-appointment tests every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on their patio.

“We know that part of what is necessary for our community to reach out to testing sites is for them to feel safe and understand that they can access public health services regardless of their migratory status," said Mexican Consul Carlos González Gutiérrez at a news conference in Little Italy.

Other locations announced next week will be in community and faith-based organizations, the city said.

The first new site at the consulate is one of seven locations throughout the region that offer free COVID-19 tests without an appointment.

The other six sites are located at:

California State University-San Marcos – Viasat Engineering Pavilion University of San Diego Parking Lot (Moving to a building on Tuesday, Sept. 15.) San Diego State University Parking Lot 17-B (Moving to the Alumni Center on Monday, Sept. 14.) Tubman-Chavez Community Center Mar Vista High School (Drive-up site) San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast

You can learn more about those county COVID-19 testing sites here.