County Warns of Possible Tuberculosis Exposure at Morse High School

The dates of exposure are from Feb. 28 to March 13, according to the county

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The county is warning of possible tuberculosis exposure at a San Diego high school after a person was diagnosed with the disease.

Students and staff at Morse High School who may have been in contact with the individual will be notified by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) of the possible exposure. The county said HHSA is working with the San Diego Unified School District to contact those people and provide them with tuberculosis testing.

Students who have been identified as possibly being exposed to the infection can get tested with their primary health care provider. Those who do not have one can contact the HHSA TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.

Teachers and staff members will be given testing by the school district.

The dates of exposure are from Feb. 28 to March 13, according to the county.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include persistent cough, night sweats, unexplained weight loss and fever. Individuals who are immunocompromised may not show symptoms, the county said. Most people who are exposed to the disease do not become infected, the county states.

