County to Debate Where to Send $334M in CARES Act Funds

San Diego County received $334 million in funds from the federal CARES Act and the Board of Supervisors is slated to debate and decide Tuesday where some of the money will go.

There are two main agenda items that address funding allocations. One is spearheaded by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob, the other by Supervisors Greg Cox and Kristin Gaspar.

Fletcher and Jacob's proposal would grant $175 million for the county's COVID-19 response, $100 million for its testing, tracing and treating program, and $20 million to individual cities for COVID-19 expenses -- excluding the city of San Diego as they received money directly.

In addition, the supervisors want $17 million in economic stimuli for restaurants and small businesses, $15 million for behavioral health services, and $2 million for Child Welfare Services to expand outreach and support for at-risk families.

"Instead of a one-off whack-a-mole of every small thing that comes up. Let's get some funding in some buckets that are directed to the areas of greatest need," Fletcher said.

About $5 million from the county's fund is already slated to help fund childcare for essential workers.

Meanwhile, Cox and Gaspar want $50 million of that $334 million to be divided between all the cities for their COVID-19 response efforts, except San Diego.

That's in contrast to Fletcher and Jacob's $20 million for cities. Supervisor Cox's office said the two proposals are not competing and they're all working together.

The money could be used by the cities for things like law enforcement, economic support initiatives, sanitation compliance. But, it could not be used for revenue loss.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he was shocked when he learned his city was not getting any direct federal help.

"It's been logistically hard as well as really expensive," he said. "Like a tsunami, an economic tsunami as well as a public health tsunami."

Many governments are reporting decreased tax revenue, putting projects on hold, furloughing workers, and spending more and more on resources.

The Imperial Beach mayor said his city could get anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million from the county to help sanitation infrastructure, public safety and public health -- all critical areas during the pandemic.

California as a whole received $15.321 billion in funds. San Diego County received $334 million and the city of San Diego directly received $248.5 million, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.