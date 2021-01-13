County to Apply for State Funding to Help Mentally Ill Homeless People

San Diego County will apply for $12 million in state funding to provide housing for homeless people with mental illnesses, it was announced Wednesday.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to apply for No Place Like Home support, with that money available as soon as this spring for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or those at risk for becoming homeless.

Under the No Place Like Home program's non-competitive category, the county previously received a one-time amount of $12.7 million, followed by $68 million under a competitive process.

Between 2021 and 2024, the county could qualify for a total of $117 million, officials said.

Previous No Place Like Home funding has resulted in six developments now underway around the county, which will result in 172 units by January 2023.

A county spokesperson said the first 24 apartments will be ready in March, and

the developments are being built in the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Escondido, and the community of San Ysidro.