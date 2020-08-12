County to Accept Applications for Rental Assistance in Unincorporated Areas, Certain Cities

San Diego County is offering rental assistance for up to 60 households that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of unincorporated areas of the county and the cities of Lemon Grove, Imperial Beach, Poway, Del Mar, Coronado and Solana Beach could be eligible applicants, the county announced. Those who are selected to receive the assistance could be given $1,500 per month for two months.

Eligible applications will be selected at random and the program could help 50 to 60 households. The first payments are expected to be received in September.

Households must fall under 60% of the area median income to be eligible for the economic help. A single person household must not exceed an income of $48,540 while an eight-person household must not exceed an income of $91,500 to qualify.

The window to apply for the program is short, with applications being available from 7:30 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who is interested in applying can click here to start the process. Those who do not have internet access can call 858-694-4801 and press option 5.

Supporting documents should be mailed to community.development@sdcounty.ca.gov.

More information on rental assistance in general can be found here.