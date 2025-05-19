San Diego County Tax Collector sends reminders to property owners to pay taxes

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister sent 41,032 notices to property owners who did not pay all their 2024-25 property taxes, announcing that there is still time to avoid additional penalties.

"On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive an additional $33 redemption fee plus penalties of 1.5% each month," McAllister said. "That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year, but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30th deadline. Taxpayers can quickly and easily pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional cost if payment is made using the free e-Check option."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

San Diego County property taxes are due in two installments, the first due date in December and the second in April. Each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

According to McAllister's office, the total remaining taxes due are $178,709,833. So far, 98.87% of first installments and 97.22% of second installments have been collected.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"For that small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, we want to remind homeowners that there is still time to avoid additional penalties," McAllister said.

Under state law, properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale.

Property owners can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector's office at 877-829-4732.

You can pay: