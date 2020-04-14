County Tax Collector Offers Penalty Cancellations During COVID-19 Pandemic

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced today his office will consider penalty cancellation requests from those directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know COVID-19 has had widespread consequences for people in San Diego, California and across the nation, and we want to be as compassionate and lenient as possible," McAllister said. "We will cancel late penalties for those directly affected by the virus."

Taxpayers can find a special penalty cancellation request form on the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website, Sdttc.com/content/ttc/en.html, along with additional information.

A taxpayer must fulfill the following steps to submit a penalty cancellation request:

Complete the request form, print it and sign it.

Include printed documentation showing why they were unable to pay

their property taxes by April 10, the delinquent date.

Include a check for the second installment of property taxes they

owe. The office does not accept request forms when there is no payment

attached.

Mail the request form, documentation, and check to SDTTC -- ATTN:

COVID-19 REVIEW, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego California, 92101.

Alternatively, drop off a request in the office's drop boxes found outside all branch office locations.

Requests must be submitted by June 30.

All penalty cancellation requests will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis. If a taxpayer is unable to pay their second installment by June 30 and is seeking an extended period of time to pay, state law provides the option of a payment plan beginning on July 1. Once taxes are in default, however, all penalties and interest apply when going onto a payment plan/

"Property taxes fund many essential services, including coronavirus response and the salaries of first responders," McAllister said. "That's why we encourage those who can pay their taxes to do so as soon as possible so our county, schools and cities can meet their financial obligations."