San Diego County supervisors give green light to purchase firefighting equipment

After a presentation on emergency preparedness following weeks of devastating wildfires in Southern California, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to purchase a twin-engine helicopter and more water tenders, and to promote more innovative brush management techniques.

The board took action on several agenda items after hearing from officials with the county sheriff's office, the Public Safety Group, Office of Emergency Services Director Jeff Toney and Tony Mecham, unit chief for Cal Fire San Diego.

Board Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said county efforts are about "protecting every corner of San Diego County -- from urban neighborhoods to rural communities impacted by wildfires. These investments will make our county safer, stronger and more resilient."

The helicopter has an $18 million price tag. The county has a $3.75 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service, and the remaining $14.25 million will be included in fiscal year 2025-26 budget deliberations "to identify a one-time funding source," according to Tuesday's agenda.

Water tenders are basically tankers that hold 3,000 gallons. Each one costs $975,000, along with $750,000 for three full-time Cal Fire personnel to staff each one, according to the agenda. Funding for those requests will also be included in upcoming budget deliberations.

Supervisors also approved looking into clearing vegetation on county properties, and ways to lessen wildfire risks, such as livestock grazing and air curtain burners.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who proposed the firefighting equipment, said a new specialized helicopter doesn't come cheap. However, given the massive cost to rebuild Los Angeles communities after the recent wildfires there, "if we can spend millions to save billions, I think that's a better effort," Desmond said.

The presentation featured updates on emergency response procedures, actions to increase inter- and intra-agency cooperation, strategies to reach the public and the resources needed to bolster those efforts.

Lawson-Remer earlier described that update as "a critical opportunity to share how San Diego County is preparing to address potential disasters and to engage with residents on steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our families.

"I'm grateful to our public safety leaders for their commitment to this work and to Supervisor [Joel] Anderson for leading in this effort," she added.

"I know for the constituents I represent, the county's continued focus on fire and emergency preparedness is critical," Anderson said. "I remain committed to ensuring our county is adequately protected."

The fires in Los Angeles were at the forefront of preparedness concerns for many in San Diego, but the Border 2 Fire that has threatened parts of east Chula Vista, Dulzura, Jamul and other outlying communities since breaking out last Thursday brought the point even closer to home.

Before the supervisors meeting, Desmond held a news conference outside the County Administration Center calling for the board to approve enhanced fire-safety measures later in the day.

Those measures include conducting a review of open spaces, reservoirs and water infrastructure and addressing insurance challenges for county residents, as insurers continue to up rates or pull out of the Golden State altogether as wildfire risks increase.

Joining Desmond were Chief Keith McReynolds of the North County Fire Protection District, Chief John Tenger of the Escondido Fire Department and Chief Joe Napier of the Valley Center Fire Protection District.