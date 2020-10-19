San Diego County

County Serving Kearny Mesa Strip Club with Cease-and-Desist Order

By Rafael Avitabile

Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club in Kearny Mesa.
San Diego County is serving another strip club with a cease-and-desist order. This time it’s going after Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club in Kearny Mesa.

A county spokesperson confirmed the city requested the action late Monday, but couldn’t say if the order had been served yet.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a dancer who was not wearing a mask performed Monday.

The current public health order bans all forms of live entertainment.

Last week, the county tagged Pacers Showgirls International in the Midway District for health order violations.

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed in an altercation outside the club days earlier.

SDPD said Pham was stabbed at least once in the back in the parking lot of a strip club Sunday night.

A county spokesperson told NBC 7 last week that strip clubs can operate like restaurants – with employees dressed however they want -- as long as they’re abiding by the rest of the rules, which means no DJ, singing, dancing on stage or other forms of live entertainment.

Failing to comply with cease-and-desist orders can lead to fines of up to $1,000 per violation, and if there are too many violations a business can be shut down.

