County Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Strip Club Where Padres Player Was Stabbed

San Diego County's public health officer sent a letter on Tuesday to Pacers Showgirls, ordering it to "discontinue live entertainment."

Pacers, of course, was the strip club on Midway Drive where San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed on Sunday night after he left the club and went out to the parking lot.

Although Pacers is currently selling food and can serve diners outside or indoors -- up to 25% of capacity -- the letter from Dr. Wilma Wooten said that San Diego police recently inspected the club, which was "conducting live entertainment in violation of the State Health Order and the County Order of the Health Officer and Emergency Regulations.

Failure to comply with the order could result in a $1,000 fine per violation and criminal misdemeanor citations, Wooten said in the letter, adding that she could order the club closed if it fails to comply.

Pham was left with a foot-long slash on his back after being stabbed outside a Midway District strip club Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Pham was "expected to make a full recovery" from the stab wound received after being attacked by a group of men outside Pacers Showgirls International at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD said.

SDPD said the confrontation started when Pham was walking from the strip club to his vehicle in the parking lot when he noticed a group of men arguing near his vehicle. As Pham approached, one of the group's members confronted him. He tried to move the man to the side and was immediately attacked, SDPD said. Pham was pushed down to the ground and felt a sharp pain in his back.