County Reopens SDSU COVID-19 Testing Site, Plus 5 Others to Meet Demand

As demand for COVID-19 testing in San Diego County surges, the county is opening – and, in some cases, reopening – several testing sites, including one at San Diego State University.

A coronavirus testing site at the SDSU Alumni Center will reopen Friday. The location was open for about 8 months during the pandemic but when things slowed down, the site closed.

The SDSU site is among six county-run sites that have opened this week. The county said this location is the region’s third large-capacity, no-cost, walk-up testing site.

The County's third large-capacity, no-cost walk-up COVID testing site opens 8/6 at SDSU Alumni Center.



SDSU and Cal State San Marcos are open Tues-Sat and the Tubman Chavez Center is open Sun-Thurs. All open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.https://t.co/DmxbioCNYb for all County sites. pic.twitter.com/BxBT3AlLcz — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) August 5, 2021

Another testing site opened at California State University, San Marcos, earlier this week. That COVID testing location had also closed in early July when demands for testing had decreased over time.

The county said both locations on the college campuses are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Other COVID-19 testing sites that opened in San Diego County, which do require appointments, are:

Central Regional at 3177 Ocean View Blvd.

South Regional Public Health Center at 690 Oxford St. in Chula Vista

Central Regional Public Health Center at 5202 University Ave.

North Central Public Health Center at 5055 Ruffin Rd.

The Tubman-Chavez Center on Euclid Avenue – which is open Sunday through Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., has been open throughout the pandemic, even when demand for testing decreased. This past Monday, more than 1,300 coronavirus tests were administered there – a record since testing began before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Diego County.

The county keeps a running list of available COVID testing sites here.

As of Aug. 3, COVID-19 case rate data showed San Diego County’s case rate had shot up to 20.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the latest report from the county showed that COVID-related hospitalizations had reached 407 on Aug. 3. The surge is impacting health care workers and their own health, leaving many pleading with the public to do their part against the coronavirus.

COVID-19 in San Diego County: The Latest Numbers

As the county releases COVID-19 data weekly, NBC 7 is keeping you updated here.

According to San Diego County public health data as of Aug. 5, there have been 302,220 cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County since the county began tracking cases in mid-February 2020. The county's COVID-related death county is at 3,806.

On Aug. 3, the county reported another 908 COVID-19 cases (included in the overall tally above). There were a total of 11,748 coronavirus tests reported to San Diego County on Aug. 3, with the percentage of new positive cases at 7.7%.

On Aug. 4, the county's data showed 16,954 new COVID-19 tests reported, with the percentage of positive cases at 8.7%. The county said the average number of tests reported over latest stretch of seven days was 13,185.

Since Feb. 14, 2020, the county said 5,598,574 coronavirus tests have been reported (data through Aug. 4, 2021).

