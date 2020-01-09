County Pays Cyclist $500K for Fall in Broken Bike Lane

San Diego County paid half a million dollars to a cyclist who suffered a traumatic brain injury after getting thrown from her bike while riding along U.S. Highway 8.

In August 2017, Mylene Hyunh was biking near Aurora Road on US 8 in a designated bike lane when she hit a broken section of asphalt that had risen from a tree root.

The impact sent Hyunh flying over the handlebars and onto the pavement. Hyunh was taken to a hospital where doctors diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury from the fall, according to an April 2018 lawsuit.

Hyunh’s fellow cyclist was behind her at the time. He noticed Hyunh’s handlebars jerk after hitting the protrusion, only seconds before she fell, according to a statement to police.

The county settled the case in October 2019 for $500,000, according to public records obtained by NBC 7.

The stretch of US 8 in unincorporated El Cajon has been in disrepair for years, according to public documents.

Motorists complained about potholes along US 8 in the months prior to Hyunh’s fall. Road crews for the county had also repaired several sections of the road; however, the flaw in the bike lane remained.

It wasn’t until after Hyunh’s fall and subsequent injury that the county made the necessary repairs.

"The County worked diligently to repair the rise in the concrete in the bicycle lane after the fall,” said attorney Daniel Petrov who represented Hyunh in her legal claim against the county.

“Unfortunately, it took Ms. Huynh suffering a traumatic brain injury before the repair was complete. Our hope is that the county continues looking for the rises or potholes on public streets, and especially bicycle lanes, so that bicycle riders can feel safe riding in San Diego County."

The County of San Diego did not respond on the settlement in time for publication. The article will be updated when it does.