County Orders Coronado High School to Halt In-Person Graduation

Coronado High School’s planned graduation ceremony was scheduled to be held Thursday, but the County sent a cease and desist letter ordering them to halt the in-person celebration due to safety concerns.

The school had planned an in-person commencement ceremony on its football field for the Class of 2020 and implemented rules to keep attendants safe. Such rules included social distancing, a limit on how many family members can attend, mandated facial coverings and restricted bathroom access.

It also stated that individuals who showed symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 72 hours would not be allowed to attend. Neither would anyone who has been exposed to the virus or have traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks.

However, San Diego County said the non-essential event still violates health rules.

“The state COVID-19 industry guidance applicable to schools states that non-essential visitors, volunteers and activities should be limited,” the county said in a letter to the high school. “At this time, in-person graduation and in-person promotion ceremonies are not authorized gatherings.”

County health officials stated Coronado High School was welcomed to host a drive-thru graduation ceremony like other area schools have done. It is unclear if Coronado will consider it.