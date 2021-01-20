County Opening New Vaccination Super Station in Chula Vista

San Diego County is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination capabilities with the opening of a second super station, this time in Chula Vista.

The new vaccination station can be found at the old Sears building in the Chula Vista Center at 565 Broadway.

The county is teaming up with Sharp Healthcare to administer vaccines by appointment seven days per week. The site will aim to administer 5,000 vaccines every day.

County Supervisor Nora Vargas, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, Councilmember Steve Padilla, and Sharp Grossmont Hospital CEO Scott Evans will announce the opening of the super station at a news conference Thursday morning.

Several South Bay communities have been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the highest case rates exist in the South Bay, with National City at 125, Chula Vista at 106.1 and Imperial Beach at 88. The 92154 ZIP code, which services most of San Ysidro, checks in with a case rate of 156.8.

COVID-19 cases among Chula Vista residents account for 11.6% of the county's 218,555 total cases, second only to the city of San Diego's 39%.

The county's first superstation opened last week in a parking lot at 1235 K Street near Petco Park. That site is operated by UC San Diego Health.

Click here for a full list of county vaccination sites.

According to the county's demographic vaccination data, 15% of vaccines administered went to residents of the Health and Human Services Agency's "South" region.

Check back for updates on this developing story.