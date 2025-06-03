Fallbrook

County Ok's purchase of historic Fallbrook ballfield to build affordable housing

Some Fallbrook residents argue against removing the historic ballfield, which has been operational since 1914.

By Joe Little

Infield of a baseball field
Joe Little, NBC 7

The games may be numbered at a historic baseball field in San Diego’s North County.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of a 3.04-acre parcel from the North County Fire Protection District with the intent to develop more affordable housing. Right now, that land is home to the Bonsall Fallbrook Little League and a baseball field that was built in 1914.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Before the vote, the four county supervisors listened to several phone calls from Fallbrook residents who opposed the plan to build homes where the field now stands.

The future of a local baseball field in Fallbrook is unknown as the County of San Diego will decide if the property will be made into affordable housing. NBC 7's Joe Little has the details. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Parks and recreation are not a luxury," said one caller. "They are a critical part of healthy, connected and a thriving community."

“While I fully support the county's urgent need for affordable housing, I strongly oppose the development of this land for that purpose,” added another.

“Equity is not achieved by trading one community hardship with another in an underserved area,” argued yet another.

Local

San Diego City Council 49 mins ago

Final week before San Diego City Councilmembers vote on city budget

SeaWorld San Diego 1 hour ago

SeaWorld agrees to $1.5M settlement after automatic-membership-renewal lawsuit

The Little League administrators previously told NBC 7 they have already tried finding a new location for their fields. However, they said, none of those locations would allow them to install lights for nighttime sports. The lights extend their operation hours and allows the fields to host more sports, teams and generate more revenue.

Before the vote, District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents Fallbrook said, “I'd like to let the Fallbrook community know that I'm going to be bringing an agenda item forward to explore options for more parkland, and also additional ballfields.

"I don't want to see us lose that opportunity or lose those ballfields,” Desmond continued, "and if we can put them someplace else, I'm going to be bringing forward an item to look into that.”

There are currently no plans to develop the ballfields. The Bonsall Fallbrook Little League president told NBC 7 the county could take the land early with a 60-day notice before their five-year lease expires.

This article tagged under:

Fallbrook
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us