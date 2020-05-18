County Officials to Propose Multi-Million Dollar Economic, Humanitarian Relief Plan

County officials will unveil this week a proposal to bring economic and humanitarian relief to San Diegans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob will unveil the $34 million plan via a virtual conference on Monday. Their proposal recommends $17 million for economic stimulus programs for restaurants and small businesses, $15 million for behavioral health services and $2 million in child welfare services.

The plan aims to help locals who have been hit hard by the pandemic. As part of the Behavioral Health Services portion of the package, several services like outreach and engagement, telehealth capabilities and electronic health record upgrades will be available to help those with those who struggle with mental health wellness and substance abuse.

As for the $2 million for the Child Welfare Services, the funds would be used to include expanded outreach and extra support for at-risk families.

Fletcher and Jacob are expected to present their proposal to other county leaders during Tuesday’s board meeting.