County Office of Emergency Services Urges San Diegans to Plan Ahead for Potential Emergencies

The City of San Diego's Office of Emergency Services (SDOES) urges residents to take time during September, which is National Preparedness Month, to review safety procedures at home and work and prepare for life-threatening situations.

Each September, National Preparedness Month is recognized to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Situations residents should need to prepare for would be wildfires, earthquakes, major storms and floods.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Residents are urged to review their emergency plans, create an emergency supply kit and stay informed.

Residents can sign up for Alert San Diego which is a regional notification system that will send telephone notifications to residents and businesses within San Diego impacted by, or in danger of, being impacted by an emergency or disaster.

During fire weather season, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) recommends San Diegans use Ready, Set, Go! as a guide for developing emergency plans for responding to wildfires.

For earthquakes, San Diego's SD Emergency app is now equipped with ShakeReadySD, an earthquake early warning system. This feature will let users know if an earthquake has occurred nearby that is likely to cause shaking within seconds and it will urge them to take protective measures.

San Diego County is home to three major active faults: the Rose Canyon Fault -- which runs along the coast, through downtown, Old Town and La Jolla -- and the San Jacinto and Elsinore faults, which run through the northern and eastern areas of the county.

The state of California also offers a free Homeowners’ Guide to Earthquake Safety that can help residents prepare for an earthquake and determine what to do after a quake occurs.

San Diego County's SD Emergency app is now equipped with ShakeReadySD, an earthquake early warning system.

The city also provides Flood Insurance Rate Maps and National Flood Insurance Program information that can help property owners prepare in areas near the coast, along rivers and creeks and low-lying areas.