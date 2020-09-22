County Offers $3,000 Pandemic Relief to Renters

Renters reeling financially from the effects of the pandemic may be able to get some help from San Diego County.

The one-time assistance being offered can be used for rent that is past due or upcoming, officials said, and can possibly pay up to $3,000.

The county has set aside $24 million for renters who might otherwise be facing eviction. The money will go to at least 8,000 recipients of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Applications for the program are being accepted starting Thursday, with the window shutting Oct. 8. Recipients will be selected at random, the county said, and applicants can check their status at the same place they file for the program: SDHCD.org.

To qualify, prospective households must make less than 60% of the area median income. So, a single occupant's annual income must fall below $48,540, while a household of four would need to make no more than $69,300 to qualify. The 2020 area median income for San Diego County is $92,700.

Also, anybody living within a city with its own rental-relief program would not be eligible, either, unless that city's relief fund has run dry, nor could an applicant already be receiving other forms of rental relief, such as a federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher.

Applications are limited to one per household, and applicants' landlords must agree to participate in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.