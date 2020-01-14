County Leaders to Vote on Vaping, Flavored Tobacco Regulations

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to ban sales of flavored tobacco products in unincorporated areas and impose other regulations on electronic smoking devices.

If approved, the vote could mean the tightest restrictions imposed on the sale and consumption of electronic smoking devices in the County of San Diego.

The ordinance has three parts: to prohibit the sale of flavored smoking products, to establish a one-year moratorium on the sale of electronic smoking devices, and to prohibit smoking in outdoor dining areas.

The regulations were proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob in response to an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses across the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 55 people have died nationwide as a result of vaping, and more than 2,600 have been sent to the hospital.

Here in San Diego County, 43 illnesses have been linked to vaping.

The CDC points out that the majority of these illnesses have been linked to vaping devices that contain THC and are purchased on the black market. However, the CDC says there is no safe tobacco product.

The ordinance was meant to address those health concerns, as well as to reduce the access of e-cigarettes to minors and limit second-hand smoke exposure in the county, according to the ordinance.

Though the proposal is limited to unincorporated areas, Supervisor Fletcher believes other cities will follow suit.

Molly Sylvester, the owner of Vaping 619 in El Cajon, said flavored tobacco is better than cigarettes and has helped many of her customers quit smoking.

She said a ban on flavored tobacco will have a negative impact on her customers, as well as her business and many others in San Diego County.

"We're not the problem. We don't sell to the youth. They need to take a look at online sales, and they need to take a look at the product that's actually causing the problem," Sylvester said.

Dozens of people for and against the ban showed up to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

If the board votes to approve the ordinance on Tuesday, the board will adopt the legislation on Jan. 28.