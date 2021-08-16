County Leaders to Recommend Employers Require Workers to Get Vaccine or Regular Testing

Rising COVID-19 cases amid the delta variant will have San Diego County leaders recommend employers require their workers to be vaccinated against the virus or be subject to regular testing.

On Monday, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Nora Vargas and Nathan Fletcher will be joined by County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McDonald to encourage the suggestion as virus cases continue to increase in the region.

Already the county announced a vaccine mandate for its employees and the state announced earlier this month that health care workers must be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September. The decisions come as COVID-19 cases nationwide have spiked again.

The move wasn’t received warmly by all, but employment law experts say the matter is a health and safety issue, similar to how an employee can be reprimanded for showing up to work intoxicated.

One challenge pointed out is that unions are much more prevalent in the public sector and may push back on the recommendation, but experts say -- since these mandates allow for workers to apply for an exemption for religious or medical reasons – it is legal.

County-wise, more virus testing sites have opened in wake of the uptick, allowing for up to 6,500 tests daily in the region. To learn more about testing or to see a schedule, click here.

The county leaders will officially make the recommendation in a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. at the County Administration Center.