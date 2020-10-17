County Leaders `Sound the Alarm' as COVID-19 Case Rates Climb

San Diego County public health officials are imploring San Diegans to maintain vigilance as positive case rates for the coronavirus continue to increase in the region.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten held an impromptu news briefing Friday to "sound the alarm" as the future case rate appears to cross into the "purple'' tier of the state's four-tier reopening system.

The county will be in the red, or substantial, tier for at least another two weeks.

"Our charge to the public is to implore you to take action to change the outcome for results that occur after next week," Wooten said.

With the state's monitoring system having a seven-day lag, both the adjusted and unadjusted case rate of positive COVID-19 tests for next week appear to be above seven new daily cases per 100,000 population, the state's metric for the most restrictive purple tier.

The good news is it will take two consecutive weeks with data in purple tier levels before the county is moved back to that step, so there may be a chance of reversing trends and avoiding that precipitous drop.

Nearly all non-essential indoor businesses would close under the purple tier.

"We are still in the red tier, but it is too close for comfort," Wooten said. "We encourage teleworking as much as possible, and if you're sick, don't go into work."

Each Tuesday, the state determines which tier every county should fall under by using data from two weeks prior. For example, on Oct. 20, the state will release San Diego County's ranking based on data from Oct. 4-10.

"We do control our own destiny moving forward," Fletcher said.

In order to change the course, Fletcher gave tips to residents to reduce their exposure to COVID-19.

"Avoid indoor gatherings, utilize the face coverings, we're asking employers to consider people allowing to telework, to reduce the prevalence of individuals in indoor settings," he said.

While the county has seen an explosion of outbreaks, 10 at businesses, public health officer Dr. Wooten says 95% of cases are not related to an outbreak, something she says is a clear indication the virus is "indeed everywhere."