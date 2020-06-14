County Leaders Respond to Photos of Crowds Downtown

People have been returning to reopened bars, reminding some of a time when COVID-19 did not exist. But some San Diego County leaders are warning that too many crowds could result in consequences as bars continue reopening.

On Friday, San Diego Union Tribune's Abby Hamblin posted some photos on Twitter showing crowds of people outside some downtown bars in the evening.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher responded saying, “I get I’ve been the lone vote against accelerated re-openings and think it’s a mistake to have high intensity/long duration indoor activities open now (bars, movie theaters, church’s) but please, please, please SD—let’s try and make it work!“

In the photos, many people are not wearing masks although it is still mandatory in San Diego County.

Councilmember Christoper Ward also responded, asking for people to wear masks and social distance.

He also added, “I hope the @GaslampQuarter can work with all of its members to help us with education and enforcement.”

On Sunday, large crowds also went to Mission Beach. Again, many did not have masks on.

As other parts of the country and state see a surge in coronavirus cases, San Diego County leaders hope to avoid a similar fate.

“Whether you think so or not every one of us has a role and can take action to make a difference in curbing COVID 19,” County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said Friday.

The county reported four new COVID-19 outbreaks in seven days as of Friday, June 12. The county says if the number of outbreaks reaches seven in seven days, the public health order will be modified.