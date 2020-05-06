County Health Officials Confirm First COVID-19 Death at Otay Mesa Detention Center

County health officials confirmed on Wednesday, a detainee who was at the Otay Mesa Detention Center died from complications of COVID-19.

Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, confirmed that a 57-year-old male who had formerly been at the detention center and had been hospitalized since late April died from complications of COVID-19 early Wednesday.

“It is the largest outbreak in the county of San Diego,” McDonald said. “We have been working in support of that federal facility.”

McDonald did not provide any more details surrounding the death of the individual.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) website, 132 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the detention facility.

Detainees say it's only a matter of time before the infection spreads inside the facility, reports NBC 7's Alexis Rivas.

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego & Imperial Counties filed a class-action lawsuit against ICE and CoreCivic, who runs the detention center, demanding they dramatically reduce the number of people detained at Otay Mesa to protect their health and safety in light of this pandemic.

