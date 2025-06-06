San Diego County grant may fund city of San Diego's beach fire pits

A San Diego County Supervisor is stepping up to save the city's beach fire pits from the budget axe. Acting Chair Terra Lawson-Remer is offering $135,000 to keep the program going for a year.

A cozy fire by the beach was about to be doused by San Diego’s budget shortfall.

“We shouldn’t be able to let go of something so special that brings families together,” beach visitor Claudia Cazares said.

Getting a few hours around a La Jolla Shores fire is worth the wait for Cazares. She was in line behind the Coopers, who have donated some of their reserved time to Cazares so her son David can celebrate his birthday with friends.

“It really brings them together. It allows them to come outside, detract a little bit from their devices out in nature. It is nice and cool,” Cazares said.

Beach fires are one of the Cooper’s favorite things to do.

“Hanging out with friends and family. It’s a perfect gathering place,” Chad Cooper said.

“It’s something that is accessible to lots of people,” Ashley Cooper said.

District 3 County Supervisor Lawson-Remer and San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava announced Thursday that they’ve come up with a plan to save the pits. Each supervisor has $1 million in their community enhancement fund. The money comes from hotel taxes, and it’s usually doled out to nonprofit programs in each of the representative’s district.

Lawson-Remer offered $135,000 of that to the city of San Diego.

“One of the things we have to do for each other in this region is come together to invest in the things that are most important," Lawson-Remer said.

The grant is just for the next fiscal year. It’s not meant to be unlimited funding. A spokesperson for the supervisor says it’s easier to keep the program going than stop and then start it again.

Lawson-Remer says 80% of the 300 people who responded to her supervisor’s survey supported saving the fire pits.

“That’s exciting to hear. I definitely don’t want to lose them,” Chad Cooper said.

The city of San Diego is no charity, but for some, it’s services like these, they can’t do without.

The cost of maintaining the firepits include ash removal, debris disposal and safety compliance to keep the fire rings safe and usable for residents and visitors.