County Gets Grant for Child Safety Seat Education

The county Health & Human Services Agency has received a state grant for an education program encouraging proper installation and use of child safety seats, a spokesman said Thursday.

The $225,000, one-year grant from California Office of Traffic Safety will allow the county to teach parents and caregivers how to keep children as safe as possible in a vehicle.

The program will focus on:

One-on-one appointments to inspect car seats;

Education classes for parents and caregivers;

Child safety seats at no cost to low-income families;

Child passenger safety technician training and certification courses;

Promoting child passenger safety education and;

Working with law enforcement to increase occupant protection awareness.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46%

of car seats are misused.

The campaign aligns with Live Well San Diego, a county program that promotes health and safety for residents and communities.

Those wanting more information on the car safety program may contact Noemi Duenas of the Pacific Safety Center at 858-621-2313, ext. 114.