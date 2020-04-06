County Faces Several Inches of Rain, Snow Due to Slow-Moving Storm

A slow-moving, complex weather system will drench the region with rain and snow on Monday as it lingers through Thursday.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon Monday as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska makes its way down to san Diego County. These heavy showers are expected to be scattered at the beginning of the week as it delivers snow to elevations of 6,000 to 6,500 feet.

Winds will increase in the county as the coast faces gusts up to 30 mph, valleys and foothills face 25 mph winds and mountain areas brace for winds up to 40 mph.

Temps are going to be quite cool for our Monday – coastal communities and inland valleys will mostly be in the low 60s, deserts will have temps in the upper-60s and mountain areas will be in the mid-40s.

Through Thursday, the coast could see about 2 inches of rain while valleys and foothills face the possibility of 2.5 inches of rain.