weather

County Faces Several Inches of Rain, Snow Due to Slow-Moving Storm

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A slow-moving, complex weather system will drench the region with rain and snow on Monday as it lingers through Thursday.

Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon Monday as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska makes its way down to san Diego County. These heavy showers are expected to be scattered at the beginning of the week as it delivers snow to elevations of 6,000 to 6,500 feet.

Winds will increase in the county as the coast faces gusts up to 30 mph, valleys and foothills face 25 mph winds and mountain areas brace for winds up to 40 mph.

Local

San Diego County 22 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 1.3K Total Cases, 19 Total Deaths

Insight Podcast 23 hours ago

LISTEN: What It’s Like to Fight COVID-19

Temps are going to be quite cool for our Monday – coastal communities and inland valleys will mostly be in the low 60s, deserts will have temps in the upper-60s and mountain areas will be in the mid-40s.

Through Thursday, the coast could see about 2 inches of rain while valleys and foothills face the possibility of 2.5 inches of rain.

This article tagged under:

weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us